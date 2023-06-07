iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Gap Down to $47.18

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.18, but opened at $46.05. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 23,483 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.