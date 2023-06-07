iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.68

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.68 and last traded at $138.17, with a volume of 510045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

