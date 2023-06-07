iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

VLUE stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 455,642 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

