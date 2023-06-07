iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ PABU traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

