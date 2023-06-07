iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Boosted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

