iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.39

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 15802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

