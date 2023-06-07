iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,543,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $207,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 829,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

