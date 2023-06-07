Jefferies Financial Group Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $123.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $860,680. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.