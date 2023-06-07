Jim Smith Buys 10,160 Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Jim Smith purchased 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($18,945.80).

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.20 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,195.12%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

