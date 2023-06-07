Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,675 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2,652.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. 561,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.