Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,024 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,451,000 after acquiring an additional 862,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

PFE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,753,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,725. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

