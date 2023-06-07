Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

