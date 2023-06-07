Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 3,748,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

