Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

TSN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

