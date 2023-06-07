Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.85. 288,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,809. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

