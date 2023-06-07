Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.