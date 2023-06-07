Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,100 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 8.2% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $103,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 316,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

