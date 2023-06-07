JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 1.03% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPUS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

