JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.75

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 935126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

