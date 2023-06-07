KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

