KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

FIVE opened at $192.11 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $4,332,000.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

