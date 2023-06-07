Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.70. 351,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

