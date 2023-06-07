Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,291.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 573,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 532,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 1,731,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,259,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

