Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,816 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,829,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

