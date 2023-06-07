Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 394,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,171. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

