Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.80. 137,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,351. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

