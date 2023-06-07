Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,491 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.77. 527,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,846. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.