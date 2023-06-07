Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 673,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,298. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

