Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,164 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,943. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $103.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

