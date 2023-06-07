Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) is set to announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

