Kyle Beilman Sells 1,988 Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $10,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,152.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kyle Beilman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Kyle Beilman bought 1,500 shares of Dave stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.
Dave Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAVEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,099. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Dave
