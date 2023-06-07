Kyle Beilman Sells 1,988 Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $10,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,152.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyle Beilman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kyle Beilman bought 1,500 shares of Dave stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,099. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Dave

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Dave Inc. ( NASDAQ:DAVEW Get Rating ) by 4,232.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,626 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.