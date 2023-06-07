Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.51. The company had a trading volume of 231,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.20. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

