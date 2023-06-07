Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 296,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 208,728 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Lanvin Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,698,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.