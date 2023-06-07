LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.70. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 13,180 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

