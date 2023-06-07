LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.70. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 13,180 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LanzaTech Global (LNZA)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries, Again
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.