LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub Stock Up 6.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 717,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.