Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 276,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,701. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

