Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
LQDT stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
