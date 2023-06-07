Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LQDT stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215 over the last three months. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

