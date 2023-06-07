London Security plc (LON:LSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Security Price Performance
Shares of London Security stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($36.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of £355.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,757.58 and a beta of 0.16. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,750 ($46.62). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,940.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,923.87.
London Security Company Profile
