Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Lovesac updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 675,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $371.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lovesac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.