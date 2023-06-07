Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.14. 2,804,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

