Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 458,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,028,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.