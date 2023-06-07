Lynnette C. Fallon Sells 1,584 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 1,584 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $273,604.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,830.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

