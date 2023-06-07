MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$22.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.52.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7683692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

