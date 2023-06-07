Magellan Asset Management Ltd Invests $64,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.85. 180,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,915. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

