Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 128 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $377.41. The stock had a trading volume of 429,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

