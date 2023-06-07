Magellan Asset Management Ltd Takes $157,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:NOW traded down $14.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.11. The company had a trading volume of 979,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,754. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 283.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
