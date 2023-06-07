Magellan Asset Management Ltd Takes $157,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $14.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.11. The company had a trading volume of 979,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,754. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 283.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.