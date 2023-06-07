MagnetGold (MTG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,899.74

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $10,899.74 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

