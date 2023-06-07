MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 672,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 316,409 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $204,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 65.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

