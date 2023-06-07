MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 672,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 316,409 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.95.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
