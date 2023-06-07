Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Malaga Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

