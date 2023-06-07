Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

LOAN opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

